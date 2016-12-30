Utah assistant coach Dennis Erickson, who won two national titles as the head coach at Miami, is retiring, the school announced Friday.

Erickson has served as an assistant on coach Kyle Whittingham's staff at Utah since 2013, when he was hired to be the co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach. He did not retain the coordinator title after the first season, but was the assistant head coach the past two years.

"Dennis is one of the most respected coaches in the history of college football and the opportunity to work side by side with him and learn from him has been an invaluable experience," Whittingham said in a statement.

In 23 seasons as a college head coach, Erickson compiled a 179-96-1 record. He had stints at Idaho (1982-85, 2006), Wyoming (1986), Washington State (1987-88), Miami (1989-1994), Oregon State (1999-2002), Arizona State (2007-2011). His national titles at Miami came in 1989 and 1991.

He also spent six seasons as head coach in the NFL: four with the Seattle Seahawks (1995-1998) and two with the San Francisco 49ers (2003-2004), where he went 40-56.

Utah also announced it has terminated the contract of co-offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, who has spent 12 seasons at Utah and was a member of Whittingham's original staff.