Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst injured his right knee Friday, late in the first quarter of the Hyundai Sun Bowl against North Carolina.

Chryst immediately grabbed and favored the knee after being tackled on a scramble to the right side. Trainers helped him limp to an injury tent on Stanford's sideline, and an injury cart took Chryst to the locker room.

Chryst, wearing sweats, returned to the Stanford sideline, moving with crutches and with ice applied to his knee.

Ryan Burns, who started the Cardinal's first seven games of the season, took over at quarterback.

Chryst replaced Burns in late October, starting the final five games of Stanford's regular season -- all wins. Chryst entered the Sun Bowl having thrown for 837 yards and rushed for 145 this season, while accounting for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Chryst completed three passes before his injury in the Sun Bowl, including a 49-yard touchdown to Bryce Love.

The Cardinal are playing without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who opted to skip the Sun Bowl to focus on his preparations for the 2017 NFL draft.