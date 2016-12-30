Notre Dame is expected to hire Memphis offensive coordinator Chip Long for that same position, sources told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Matt Fortuna.

Fox Sports first reported Long's move to Notre Dame.

Long completed his first year as Memphis' offensive coordinator after making the move there from Arizona State with head coach Mike Norvell. He also has coached at Illinois, Arkansas and Louisville.

Notre Dame lost both of its offensive coordinators to other teams in recent weeks as Mike Sanford left to become Western Kentucky's head coach and Mike Denbrock is joining Luke Fickell's new staff at Cincinnati.

Memphis averaged 38.8 points per game in its first year under Long, good for 16th nationally, despite losing quarterback Paxton Lynch, who was drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos.

Long will be working with a new quarterback at Notre Dame, as starter DeShone Kizer declared for the NFL draft.

Long is the third newcomer to the Irish's 2017 staff, joining defensive coordinator Mike Elko, who came from Wake Forest, and special-teams coordinator Brian Polian, who was Nevada's head coach in 2016.

Notre Dame has at least one more assistant-coaching hire to make, as it lost four total assistants to either other jobs or firings after going 4-8 in 2016.

ESPN's Matt Fortuna contributed to this report.