Steve Levy and Brian Griese discuss Jabrill Peppers being ruled out of the Capital One Orange Bowl and how it impacts Michigan's defense against Florida State. (0:44)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Michigan junior Jabrill Peppers will not play for the Wolverines against Florida State in Friday's Capital One Orange Bowl because of an unspecified injury, the school announced.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Peppers practiced all week and planned on playing, but that he tweaked his hamstring at practice Thursday at the Miami Dolphins' team facility. Peppers warmed up in full pads at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday but decided he wasn't healthy enough to play shortly before kickoff.

The injury isn't considered serious, but Peppers needed more time to heal, the source said.

Those who know Peppers say he wanted to play and that this "is not a McCaffrey or Fournette situation," referring to Stanford's Christian McCaffrey and LSU's Leonard Fournette, who chose to sit out their bowl games in order to prepare for the NFL draft.

Michigan's Jabrill Peppers tweaked his hamstring in practice Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, and decided shortly before kickoff that he wasn't healthy enough to play in the Orange Bowl. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Peppers, a Heisman Trophy finalist, played linebacker, returned punts and kicks and made occasional appearances on offense for Michigan this season.

Peppers has yet to announce any decision on whether he will return to the program next year or declare for the NFL Draft. He has two years of eligibility remaining, but is projected as a first round draft pick.