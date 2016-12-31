Florida State's Horse Renegade loses his balanance and falls before Chief Osceaola throws the spear onto the field in pregame for the Seminoles' game against Michigan. Renegade would quickly return to his feet. (0:18)

FSU horse Renegade falls before spear toss, he would be ok (0:18)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Capital One Orange Bowl started with a stumble by Florida State's Renegade.

The mascot horse fell during the pregame ceremony Friday with American Indian warrior Osceola aboard. Osceola was about to plant his flaming spear in the turf when Renegade began to backpedal awkwardly and went down as the crowd gasped.

Renegade and Osceola quickly rose to their feet. Osceola planted his spear before climbing back on the Appaloosa and riding him off the field.

Florida State later said the horse was not injured.

Thank you for your concern and kind words! pic.twitter.com/mH5yKlP0uY — FSU Football (@FSU_Football) December 31, 2016

The mishap at the 30-yard line occurred as the Seminoles took the field, with the Michigan team waiting in its tunnel. Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh had raved earlier in the month about Renegade.

"One of those great traditions," Harbaugh said. "Renegade, the war horse. The spear. ... This is as close as I've ever been to that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.