Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has signed a five-year deal worth more than $1 million per season, sources told ESPN, confirming a report by FOX Sports.

This season, his first with Michigan, Brown made $880,000 as the Big Ten Conference's highest-paid assistant.

Brown led a Michigan defense that finished second nationally in points and yards allowed. He and head coach Jim Harbaugh connected quickly after Harbaugh hired Brown away from Boston College.

Michigan assistant Don Brown gets an extension and a raise. Leon Halip/Getty Images

"Don is a tremendous coach and teacher, first and foremost, one of the very best," Harbaugh said earlier this week. "I haven't been around better, in all phases, in terms of relationships with the staff, with the players, with his football acumen at the very highest level. He's a good person. So all things and all ways, somebody that you really like being around."

Brown's new salary may reach nearly $1.4 million, according to the FOX Sports report. That would make him among the top-three highest-paid assistants in college football, according to a database compiled by USA Today.

Michigan closed its season Friday night with a 33-32 loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl.