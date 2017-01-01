An item containing a powdery substance thrown from the stands hit an event staff worker in the face during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday.

At least two dozen law enforcement officials, including the Atlanta Police Homeland Security Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, blocked off the area near the south sideline by the Washington Huskies' bench. They also used a bomb-sniffing dog in the area.

Editor's Picks Bama wears down Washington in CFP semifinal Alabama is heading back to the national championship game, as the Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers and got 180 yards and two scores from RB Bo Scarbrough to defeat Washington.

The item was tested for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear entities, but the results were negative, a Georgia Dome spokesperson told ESPN.

The unidentified man struck in the face told investigators that the substance "burned my eyes." The man was later taken from the field in a wheelchair.

A law enforcement official said they were still seeking the individual who threw the item.

A Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl spokesperson would not comment.

No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 4 Washington 24-7 in this College Football Playoff semifinal.