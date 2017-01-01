ATLANTA -- After Alabama's dominating 24-7 victory against Washington Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Crimson Tide defensive end Jonathan Allen called the Huskies "soft." That was actually an improvement over what he called them walking off the field at halftime.

"They were soft," Allen told ESPN's Brett McMurphy after the game. "No disrespect, but we could have played better."

Allen had six tackles, including a sack, as the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide advanced to the CFB Playoff title game against either Clemson or Ohio State Jan. 9 in Tampa. Alabama held Washington to 194 yards.

At halftime, when Allen was walking off the field to the locker room, he shook his head, and said to the Crimson Tide fans in the northeast corner of the Georgia Dome "they're sorry, they're sorry" before entering the tunnel.

Later Saturday, Allen tweeted that he had not called the Huskies soft. He wrote: "To all the reports saying I called Washington soft that is not true I never said that, at Alabama were taught to win and lose with class ... I have nothing but the up most respect for Washington and how they came out there and competed today."

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning acknowledged after the game Alabama's dominating defense.

"It's a good defense," Browning said. "They can get in a quarterback's head. I don't think they did that necessarily but they make you get rid of the ball quickly. They have elite pass-rush guys. We did a pretty good job with that overall but you've got to make a couple more plays when you're playing a good team like that."

The Huskies managed only 44 yards rushing on 29 carries -- an average of 1.5 yards.

"They kind of are what we thought they were, a really, really elite championship defense with real good players across the board," Washington coach Chris Peterson said.