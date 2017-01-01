DeAngelo Gibbs, the No. 10 prospect in the 2017 ESPN 300, stays close to home and commits to Georgia where he plans to play both sides of the ball. (1:26)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Georgia landed the biggest prize at Sunday's Under Armour All-America Game, adding a commitment from five-star athlete DeAngelo Gibbs.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.

Derek Tyson/ESPN.com

With the addition of Gibbs, Georgia now has four five-star recruits, more than any other team in the country.

Georgia entered Sunday with the second-ranked recruiting class in the country and with No. 11 Gibbs on board, the Bulldogs now have 21 commitments including 16 which are ranked in the ESPN 300.

The Bulldogs' other five-star commitments include offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, defensive end Robert Beal and defensive back Richard LeCounte III.

With two months left until national signing day, Georgia is certainly making its case for the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country.

Maryland gains commitment from Bell

The 95th-ranked prospect in the ESPN 300, athlete Markquese Bell, verbally committed to Maryland during the fourth quarter.

The four-star prospect from Bridgeton (New Jersey) High School chose the Terrapins over Ohio State.

Bell, who has taken official visits to Rutgers, Ohio State, Maryland and Virginia Tech, is the fourth-ranked athlete in the ESPN 300.

For Maryland, the Terrapins now have 29 commitments including three who are ranked in the ESPN 300.

Virginia Tech lands linebacker

Nathan Proctor Jr., the 100th-ranked player in the ESPN 300, began the festivities at the game by committing to Virginia Tech during pregame.

Proctor is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound outside linebacker.

Tom VanHaaren

The four-star prospect from Lackey High School in Indian Head, Maryland, chose Virginia Tech over Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Proctor officially visited Virginia Tech in early December, which was enough to shift the momentum the Hokies' way. Despite his commitment, however, Proctor still plans to take official visits to Penn State and Pittsburgh before national signing day.

According to MaxPreps.com, Proctor totaled 205 total tackles, 19 sacks and 55 tackles-for-loss in his three-year high school career.

Virginia Tech now has 17 verbal commitments with Proctor being the first ESPN 300 commitment for the Hokies.

Alabama gets safety

Alabama and Clemson are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game next Monday, but Alabama got the best of Clemson in a big recruiting battle landing ESPN 300 safety Xavier McKinney.

The 102nd-ranked player in the country verbally committed to Alabama over Clemson during the second quarter of the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday.

McKinney, a Roswell (Georgia) High School product, originally committed to Alabama early in the recruiting process but decommitted from the Crimson Tide in July.

After taking official visits to Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama, the four-star prospect decided to recommit to Alabama.

Alabama already has the top-ranked recruiting class in the ESPN class recruiting rankings, but with the addition of McKinney, the Crimson Tide now has 26 verbal commits including 18 which are ranked in the ESPN 300.

Ole Miss adds linebacker

ESPN 300 outside linebacker Breon Dixon committed to Ole Miss at the game's halftime. The eighth-ranked outside linebacker and 145th-ranked player overall in the ESPN 300 chose the Rebels over Louisville and TCU.

Dixon, from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, is from the same high school that produced former Rebel defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche. Dixon originally committed to the home-state Georgia Bulldogs early on in the process, but later backed off that commitment.

Louisville made a strong run at the talented defender, but in the end, Ole Miss was the team that won out on Dixon's commitment.

For Ole Miss, the Rebels now have 14 verbal commitments including four ranked in the ESPN 300.