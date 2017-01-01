Linebacker Nathan Proctor, the No. 100 prospect in the 2017 ESPN 300, verbally commits to Virginia Tech, citing Bud Foster's "lunch-pail defense" as a factor. (0:48)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Nathan Proctor Jr., the 100th-ranked player in the ESPN 300, began the festivities at the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game by committing to Virginia Tech during pregame on Sunday.

Proctor, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound outside linebacker, is one of five prospects scheduled to make their decision before or during the game.

Tom VanHaaren

The four-star prospect from Lackey High School in Indian Head, Maryland, chose Virginia Tech over Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Proctor officially visited Virginia Tech in early December, which was enough to shift the momentum the Hokies way. Despite his commitment, however, Proctor still plans to take official visits to Penn State and Pittsburgh before national signing day.

According to MaxPreps.com, Proctor totaled 205 total tackles, 19 sacks and 55 tackles-for-loss in his three-year high school career.

Virginia Tech now has 17 verbal commitments with Proctor being the first ESPN 300 commitment for the Hokies.