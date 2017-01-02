Michigan quarterback Shane Morris has decided to leave the Wolverines and will be immediately eligible next season as a graduate transfer.

Morris, who announced his decision Monday on Twitter, appeared in six games as a backup this season and completed 4 of 5 passes. He did not play in 2015 but started one game each in 2013 and 2014.

His most memorable moment involved a controversy in 2014.

Morris started that year's game against Minnesota and was left in the contest after displaying concussion-like symptoms. Michigan coach Brady Hoke and athletic director Dave Brandon came under fire for their handling of the situation, and protests erupted on campus calling for Brandon's removal. Brandon resigned a little more than a month later, and Hoke was fired at the end of the season.

In the wake of the Morris controversy, the Big Ten announced new concussion protocols that went into effect before the 2015 season, which included placing a certified athletic trainer in the replay booth who could spot players dealing with possible concussions and alert officials.

Morris didn't play much after that controversy but continued to compete for the starting quarterback job.

"This decision was not easy due to my love of the University of Michigan and all that it is," Morris wrote in his announcement. "I could not have asked of anything more from the people of the University of Michigan and I will forever be a Michigan man."

The Warren, Michigan, native was an ESPN 300 recruit out of high school.