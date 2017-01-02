Utah has hired Eastern Washington co-offensive coordinator Troy Taylor as its new offensive coordinator, the school announced Monday.

Taylor spent one season at the FCS school after a four-year run at Folsom High in Northern California, where he engineered some of the most prolific offenses in high school football history.

"I have watched Troy Taylor closely over the years when he was coaching innovative high school offenses in California and was eager to see how that translated to college coaching. He achieved the same results at Eastern Washington and we are fortunate that Troy was interested in bringing that style of offense here to Utah," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. "Troy has trained a prolific number of record-setting quarterbacks in high school, at his academy and now in college."

Eastern Washington put up big numbers this season, and now Troy Taylor will try to institute that offense at Utah. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor was the play-caller in his lone season at EWU and the Eagles ranked No. 2 nationally in total offense (529.6 yards per game) and No. 3 in scoring (42.4 points per game). The Eagles' 45 points in their win against Washington State to open the season was tied with Washington for the most points the Cougars, who went 7-2 in the Pac-12, allowed all season.

"We will have an attacking style of offense that stretches the field and the defense in every way," Taylor said in a statement. "Creating success for the quarterback will be our utmost priority. If your QB plays well, you have a great chance of winning. Therefore, the development of his fundamentals and skill set are vital."

Taylor played quarterback at Cal from 1986-89, where he finished as the school's all-time leading passer. He later served as a graduate assistant at Colorado (1995) and as an assistant coach at Cal from 1996-99 before spending the next decade-plus in the high school ranks.

From 2012-15, Folsom went 58-3 and won the California Division I state bowl game in 2014. Among the players he coached was Washington quarterback Jake Browning, who was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year this season. In his final high school season, Browning threw a national-record 91 touchdown passes.