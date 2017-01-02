UCLA is hiring Michigan assistant coach Jedd Fisch to be its offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Fisch and UCLA are still finalizing a contract agreement. Fox Sports first reported the hire on Monday.

Fisch spent the past two seasons at Michigan, where he coached quarterbacks and wide receivers and served as passing game coordinator. The 40-year-old previously spent two seasons as offensive coordinator with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and also has been an offensive coordinator at Miami and Minnesota.

Fisch replaces Kennedy Polamalu, who was dismissed after only one season as UCLA's offensive coordinator. UCLA went 4-8 and finished 127th out of 128 FBS teams in rushing offense.