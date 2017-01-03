New Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman is hiring Ohio State's Tim Beck to serve as his offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Beck served as the Buckeyes' co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons after Herman left Ohio State to become head coach at Houston.

Before that, Beck coached at Nebraska for seven seasons, including four as offensive coordinator. HornsDigest.com first reported Texas' plan to hire Beck.

Under Herman and Beck, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett has twice won the Big Ten's Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year award, and Cardale Jones developed into a fourth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills a year ago. Beck shared offensive coordinator duties with Ed Warinner, and the Buckeyes averaged 37.5 points per game over the past two seasons, ranking No. 14 nationally.

Ohio State announced Tuesday that former San Francisco 49ers assistant Ryan Day will replace Beck as Ohio State's quarterbacks coach. Day spent the past two seasons coaching quarterbacks under Chip Kelly with the 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to making the jump to the NFL, Day was the offensive coordinator at Boston College from 2013-14 and at Temple in 2012 under coach Steve Addazio, a former Urban Meyer assistant.

Ohio State is coming off a 31-0 loss to Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, the program's first shutout loss in a bowl game since 1920. Barrett threw for 127 yards and two interceptions in the loss.

In addition to his experience working for Urban Meyer, Beck has a long history of recruiting in the state of Texas. He was a high school coach in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex from 1999 to 2004.

Herman also landed Rutgers offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer this offseason to serve in a still-unspecified role. Herman still has one more assistant vacancy to fill to complete his first Texas coaching staff.