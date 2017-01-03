Minnesota fired football coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday after meetings with school officials, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by WCCO-TV in Minneapolis.

Claeys and athletic director Mark Coyle met Tuesday after returning from travel.

Claeys met only with Coyle on Tuesday, but Coyle had the full support of the board of trustees and university president Eric Kaler, a school source said.

Some Minnesota assistants learned of Claeys' firing through social media before the school informed them.

Claeys led the Gophers to a 9-4 record this season, including a win over Washington State in the National Funding Holiday Bowl. He had taken over as head coach midway through the 2015 season after Jerry Kill resigned because of health reasons, and agreed to a contract that ran through the 2018 season.

Minnesota fired coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday, just over two weeks after the program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault, sources told ESPN. AP Photo/Nati Harnik

Minnesota's nine wins marked its second-highest win total since 1905 (Minnesota had 10 wins in 2003). Also, Claeys was the first Gophers coach to win his first two bowl appearances with the school.

In a statement last week, Coyle said he and Claeys would take some time to reflect on the season before deciding how to proceed.

Claeys came under heavy criticism for a tweet in which he voiced support for Minnesota players during their two-day boycott last month. The boycott came in response to the university's suspension of 10 players following a Title IX investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Claeys later said he should have used different wording but reiterated his support for the players. He also pledged to donate $50,000 to support victims of sexual violence.