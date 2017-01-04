MOBILE, Ala. -- The Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears will coach the Senior Bowl teams, getting a close-up look at some of the prospects available in the NFL draft.

Hue Jackson, who just finished his first season with the Browns, will coach the South team. Cleveland has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft after finishing 1-15.

John Fox, in his second season with the Bears, will lead the North. The Bears finished 3-13 and will select third overall in April's draft.

The San Francisco 49ers own the second pick, but they have fired coach Chip Kelly.

Senior Bowl practices begin Jan. 24 and the game will be Jan. 28. Among the players who have committed to participate are Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook and San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey.