Former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named offensive coordinator at Ohio State after meeting with head coach Urban Meyer on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Indiana athletic director Kevin Glass accepted Wilson's resignation last month, citing "philosophical differences," but added there were no compliance issues involved in the decision.

Wilson has been accused of mistreatment of players, with one former player's father telling ESPN that his son was rushed back from a concussion, causing symptoms to intensify.

It is not clear how Ohio State will make room on its staff for Wilson, who has been lauded as a great offensive mind.

The Buckeyes on Tuesday lost a top assistant, Tim Beck, to Texas, but hired former San Francisco 49ers assistant Ryan Day to become their new quarterbacks coach.

New Texas coach Tom Herman hired away Beck to serve as his offensive coordinator. Beck had served as the Buckeyes' co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons, replacing Herman in both roles after Herman left Ohio State to become head coach at Houston.

"I'm extremely excited to be coming back to the state of Texas and working with a program that I've always hoped and dreamed I could one day be a part of," Beck said in a statement.

Under Herman and Beck, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett has twice won the Big Ten's Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year award, and Cardale Jones developed into a fourth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills a year ago. Beck shared offensive coordinator duties with Ed Warinner, and the Buckeyes averaged 37.5 points per game over the past two seasons, ranking No. 14 nationally.

Day spent the past two seasons coaching quarterbacks under Chip Kelly with the 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to making the jump to the NFL, Day was the offensive coordinator at Boston College from 2013 to '14 and at Temple in 2012 under coach Steve Addazio, a former Urban Meyer assistant.

Ohio State is coming off a 31-0 loss to Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, the program's first shutout loss in a bowl game since 1920. Barrett threw for 127 yards and two interceptions in the loss.

Herman completed his Texas coaching staff Tuesday by also hiring Chicago Bears running backs coach Stan Drayton, whom he coached with at Ohio State from 2012 to '14. Drayton will serve as the Longhorns' associate head coach and run-game coordinator. He coached NFL-leading rusher Ezekiel Elliott and Carlos Hyde during his time at Ohio State. He also coached Bears rookie running back Jordan Howard, who finished No. 2 in the NFL in rushing this season.