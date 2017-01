Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Tim Drevno has received a new five-year contract worth $5.15 million, a source said Tuesday night.

Drevno's deal is worth $1 million per year and includes a $150,000 signing bonus, a source said.

Drevno has been at Michigan the past two seasons with coach Jim Harbaugh.

Drevno also was an assistant when Harbaugh held head coaching jobs at Stanford, the University of San Diego and the San Francisco 49ers.