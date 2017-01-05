OPELIKA, Ala. -- A German man has pleaded guilty and apologized after setting a fire that engulfed an oak tree at Auburn University's landmark Toomer's Corner.

Jochen Wiest pleaded guilty to criminal mischief Thursday in Lee County. Asked to speak, Wiest said, "I'm sorry."

The Opelika-Auburn News reported that Wiest agreed to pay more than $20,000 in restitution. He will avoid jail time with a three-year suspended sentence and five years on probation.

A prosecutor says Wiest likely will get his passport to return to Germany.

Wiest, 29, was accused of setting fire to toilet paper that fans used to roll the oaks after the Auburn-LSU football game in September.

The tree that burned was a replacement for one poisoned by an Alabama fan about six years ago.