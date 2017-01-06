The Florida Gators have promoted Randy Shannon to defensive coordinator, coach Jim McElwain announced Friday.

Shannon, 50, had spent the last two seasons on McElwain's staff as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He replaces Geoff Collins, who left to become the head coach at Temple.

"Coach Shannon has been a big part of our success over the last two years," McElwain said in a statement. "It's been really cool to watch him handle his business. He really connects with our players and they have a lot of respect for him. More than being a great coach, he is a great mentor and teacher to these young men and that is one of our greatest measuring sticks as coaches."

Shannon has been a coach in the state of Florida dating to the early 1990s. After playing at Miami under Jimmy Johnson, he worked his way up the coaching ladder with the Hurricanes, eventually becoming head coach in 2007. He compiled a 28-22 record before he was fired.

He served as interim defensive coordinator during Florida's 30-3 victory over Iowa in the Outback Bowl. The Gators defense held Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard to 55 yards passing on 7 of 23 attempts and also returned an interception for a touchdown.

"I appreciate the opportunity Coach Mac has given me to be the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida," Shannon said in a statement. "We will continue to work together as we have the past two years to put together a plan so our players are in a position to be successful in football and in life."

Shannon will have to retool the Florida defense in 2017 without star cornerback Teez Tabor after he announced his decision to enter the NFL draft.