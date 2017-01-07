TAMPA, Fla. -- Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott missed national championship media day Saturday because he was serving as a pallbearer in his grandfather's funeral.

Coach Dabo Swinney said Scott, a junior from nearby Clearwater, is expected to rejoin the Tigers for a team photo and practice later Saturday.

Scott is Clemson's all-time leader in receptions (242). He graduated in December and already declared for the NFL draft.

"He really has been an unbelievable player for us," Swinney said. "Everyone talks about [quarterback] Deshaun [Watson], but Artavis graduated in three years too. Three years, he's the leading receiver in the history of Clemson. We all know there's been some great ones come through. This young man is an incredibly underrated football player. He has grown as a man and has a bright future."