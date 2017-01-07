TAMPA, Fla. -- The Smithsons had a choice to make. Would they go with Santa Claus or Saint Nick -- Saban?

"We live (in) eastern Alabama and we had to do some serious figuring out," said Jack, a contractor and father of two teenagers.

Those girls, along with their mother, spent Saturday morning sitting the stands of Tampa's Amalie Arena. Why? To be among the hundreds of media day voyeurs, clad in the colors of Alabama or Clemson and watching their teams sit in chairs and answer questions on the floor below. "This deal here is free," Smithson continued. "The rest of it ain't anywhere close to being free. That's why we had to make some decisions."

And that's why Santa took a pass on the Smithson house. The entire family watched their beloved Tide win the SEC championship in Atlanta, an easy drive from their home. On the way back that night they checked their bank accounts, did some math and mapped out their postseason strategy.

"We decided not to buy each other Christmas presents and save that money to get a hotel room and tickets to Tampa," he explained. They also agreed to skip a return to the Georgia Dome for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington. "We rolled the dice. But we had faith they'd get here. And if they hadn't, then we would've had a late Christmas at home this weekend instead."

As Smithson laid out the story, the others sitting around him nodded. They didn't think what his family did was crazy. They totally understood.

The good news for fans of the two teams returning the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T (Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN app) is that this year's game, unlike 2016's showdown in Arizona, is within driving distance of both the Palmetto and Yellowhammer states.

Title games have become old hat to Alabama fans but that doesn't mean some won't make serious sacrifices to see their team play for a championship. Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The bad news is such convenient proximity has made for some inconvenience when it comes to finding tickets for Monday night. According to ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell, tickets went for an average of $425 one year ago. As of Saturday afternoon, gaining admittance into this year's contest was going to set one back at least three times that amount.

"Please tell me that those Alabama fans haven't been whining about travel costs," said Clemson fan Nancy Tolbert, who had originally planned to fly into Tampa on Sunday, but instead jumped in her car and drove down from Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Friday night, scared onto the interstate and onto the couch of an old college roommate in Zephyrhills, Florida, because of weekend winter storm warnings throughout the Southeast.

"The last two winters I've been to Phoenix twice for last year's national championship and this year's semifinal. And this is the third time I've been to Florida," Tolbert said. The 34-year-old attended last year's semifinal game in Miami, the ACC Championship that was relocated from Charlotte to Orlando and Monday night's game. "I'm a school teacher. I've been eating ramen noodles and Happy Meals like I am back at Clemson in the dormitory."

On Saturday, as media day moved along, social media and message boards for both teams crackled with pleas for tickets.

Raymond James Stadium officially seats 65,890. The title game is expected to draw a little more than 70,000. Each school's booster club -- Alabama's Tide Pride and Clemson's IPTAY -- were allotted 20,000 tickets apiece, which were made available to those selected after filing official requests one month ago. Those requests were granted to the biggest supporters first, then letter winners and then faculty and staff.

Everyone else was left to swarm around those chosen few like something out of Hitchcock's "The Birds."

It's been 35 years since Clemson won a national championship and some fans are willing to do whatever it takes to be there in case they win another one this year. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

On Saturday afternoon the question "Are you going to the big game and if so, how'd you get tickets?" was asked of fans lined up outside Amalie Arena for the CFP Fan Central event and also was posted on a Clemson-heavy Facebook page. Here's a sampling of the responses:

"My brother-in-law got four through Tide Pride and one was unclaimed, so I reminded him that I was the one who introduced him to my sister and he owed me one. I am here and we left my sister at home."

"My friend was hoping that one his closest friends had not recovered enough from Achilles surgery because he was next to his tickets. Sadly, his friend is mobile enough to go to Tampa. But he did get two tickets some other way."

"My friend bought one in upper deck off of the 'Alabama tickets for sale' Facebook page. $720 and he's sitting with the enemy."

"I am supposed to get my wisdom teeth out next week but I used that money this morning to buy two tickets from a guy a few blocks from here. My mouth really hurts, but whatever. If Alabama wins that'll make it feel fine for a while."

"Yeah, I don't have any tickets, so don't ask," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Saturday morning in Tampa, only half-joking. He'd also opened his Wednesday press conference back at Clemson with the same reminder. "Listen, I am an Alabama alum, and I am the head coach at Clemson University, so I know what I'm talking about here. This game is always going to be a big deal, no matter who is playing. But if you take these two schools with these two fan bases and you put them in a national championship game in their same part of the country, that's a perfect storm. I'm not sure you'd have the same reaction like we've had to this one."

The coach laughed and motioned toward the fans sitting and watching from the stands, many listening directly to his microphone via in-house radio channels. "You can call them crazy. I call them passionate. I didn't think we could top the energy of last year in Arizona, but it looks like we are. It's quite the buildup."

It should be, especially considering the length of some people's running starts.

Sure, the Smithsons of Alabama were confident enough in their Tide to assume a full month ago that they'd be in Tampa this weekend. But Avery and Susan Seifert of Charleston, South Carolina, went one step further than that. A full year ago, barely 72 hours after Clemson lost a 45-40 heartbreaker to Bama, they were online with their credit card in hand, purchasing a handful of seats to the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship before the confetti had been cleared off the field of the 2016 game.

"Now, that's confidence," Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson said when told of the Seiferts' early-bird purchase. "Those are the people that we can't let down Monday night."