FRISCO, Texas -- Khalid Abdullah ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns as James Madison won its second Football Championship Subdivision title, beating Youngstown State 28-14 on Saturday.

It is the first time in six years a team other than North Dakota State has raised the FCS championship trophy. James Madison (14-1) was the team that made it from Fargo to Frisco instead, winning its semifinal game on the road against the five-time defending champion Bison.

Bryan Schor threw two touchdown passes in the opening 5:30 of the game, the first after James Madison blocked a punt and the other after a shanked kick set the Dukes up at midfield.

James Madison's Khalid Abdullah ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Youngstown State to finish the season with a school-record 1,809 rushing yards. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Abdullah finished the season with a school-record 1,809 yards rushing and an FCS-best 22 touchdowns.

The four-time champion Penguins (12-4), who finished their second season with Youngstown native Bo Pelini as their coach, made it to the title game for the first time since 1999. Their four titles came during the 1990s under Jim Tressel, now the school's president after winning a national championship at Ohio State in 2002.

Abdullah's 1-yard TD midway through the second quarter made it 21-0. He added a 2-yard score early in the third quarter, capping a drive set up by Curtis Oliver's crazy interception after a pass that was deflected at the line ricocheted off the receiver's toe without hitting the ground.