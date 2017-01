Players and coaches from Clemson and Alabama describe what the magnitude of this year's rematch for the College Football Playoff National Championship is and how this matchup will be different from last year's game. (0:45)

TAMPA -- ESPN's college football experts offer their predictions for the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN App).

Eight of the 12 selectors picked Alabama to make history by repeating as national champions in a tight contest, with only one predicting a margin of victory larger than 10 points.