Former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin told ESPN's Brett McMurphy he will watch Monday night's College Football Playoff title game from Boca Raton -- where his new school, Florida Atlantic, is located -- and predicts an Alabama victory.

Kiffin, who was named coach at Florida Atlantic on Dec. 12, was supposed to remain with Alabama through the title game until coach Nick Saban announced Monday that Kiffin would be replaced by Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator.

Lane Kiffin will watch Monday night's College Football Playoff title game from Boca Raton. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

Kiffin is confident Sarkisian will be successful against Clemson in his first game as Alabama's coordinator.

"He will do awesome," Kiffin said. "He's one of the best game day callers in all of football. It has been a seamless transition."

Kiffin would not reveal how often he had spoken to Sarkisian this week. "We said we weren't talking to the media about (our) interactions," Kiffin said.

Kiffin was in Tampa on Saturday but returned to Boca Raton on Sunday. ESPN asked Kiffin to participate in its "Coaches Film Room" show from Bristol, Conn., on Monday night on ESPNEWS as part of the network's championship game coverage, but Kiffin declined.