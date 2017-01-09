Penn State got some good news Sunday night when junior safety Marcus Allen announced that he will return to State College in 2017 for his senior season.

Allen led the Nittany Lions with 110 tackles in 2016, including a 22-tackle performance against Minnesota. He ranked third in the Big Ten in tackles.

"After a series of long conversations with my family, as well as those I trust, and long nights on my knees in prayer," Allen wrote on Twitter, "I've decided to return to Happy Valley and Penn State Nation for my senior season. The NFL will be there next year and I trust that God will prepare and deliver me wiser, stronger and healthy to meet that challenge."

Allen also had a hand in two of the Nittany Lions' biggest plays this year. He blocked a field goal against Ohio State that was returned by Grant Haley for the game-winning score. And he made a key tackle on 4th-and-1 in the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin, when the Badgers were threatening to score.