Minnesota is hiring Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith for the same position, a source tells ESPN.

An official announcement is expected shortly. New Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck is hoping to complete his staff by Thursday.

Robb Smith heads to Minnesota as defensive coordinator. AP Photo/Gareth Patterson

Smith had been mentioned as a candidate to replace Mike Elko at Wake Forest but instead will head to the Big Ten. He has been a defensive coordinator at Rutgers and Maine.

Arkansas likely will look internally for his replacement. Defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads, the former head coach at Iowa State and defensive coordinator at Pitt and Auburn, is a possibility. Rhoads has used a 3-4 scheme for most of his career.