TAMPA, Fla. -- Boston College junior defensive end Harold Landry will return for his senior season, a source told ESPN's Brett McMurphy.

Landry, who was considering declaring early for the NFL Draft, led the country with 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

A second-team selection on the Associated Press and Walter Camp All-America teams, Landry (6-3, 250) finished fifth in the nation with 22 tackles for loss.

Against ACC champion Clemson, Landry had had six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.