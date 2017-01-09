Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon will be graduate transferring to Baylor, a source close to the situation confirmed to ESPN.com.

The Bears have a deficit at quarterback following Seth Russell's graduation and Jarrett Stidham's transfer to Auburn.

Solomon will be eligible immediately and will join freshmen Zach Smith, who started the final four games of the 2016 season, and early enrollee Charlie Brewer in the quarterback competition under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Anu Solomon will transfer from Arizona to Baylor. Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Baylor's offensive coordinator Matt Lubick dealt with graduate transferring quarterbacks during his final two seasons at Oregon -- Vernon Adams Jr. and Dakota Prukop -- so the incoming OC should have a good idea of what works and doesn't work for quarterbacks in that situation.

In his three-year career at Arizona, Solomon threw for 6,922 yards, 49 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His 2016 season was derailed by a nagging knee injury, and he ultimately announced his intent to transfer in mid-December.

The Bears open the 2017 season against Liberty on Sept. 2 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Tex.