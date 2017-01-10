California interim football coach Jake Spavital is scheduled to interview for the Golden Bears' head-coaching job on Tuesday, a source told ESPN.

Spavital was hired as Sonny Dykes' offensive coordinator before the 2016 season. The Golden Bears fired Dykes on Sunday, creating a job vacancy about six weeks after the season finished in Berkeley. Cal athletic director Mike Williams promoted Spavital to interim coach but declined to say whether he would be considered for the permanent job.

Williams acknowledged that he has a "short list" of candidates but didn't reveal any names. Speculation on social media immediately turned to former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly, who was recently fired by the San Francisco 49ers.

Before joining Dykes at California, Spavital served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas A&M. When Spavital joined the Golden Bears, he inherited an offense that had just lost star quarterback Jared Goff and its top six receivers. Cal managed to remain productive, scoring more than 37 points per game in 2016.