Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson made it official Monday night after he led the Tigers to a thrilling win in the College Football Playoff National Championship -- he is leaving for the 2017 NFL draft.

"It's my time to go," said Watson, who was named offensive MVP of the title game.

The junior went 36-for-56 for 420 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 43 yards and a fourth touchdown in Clemson's 35-31 win. He found Hunter Renfrow for a 2-yard touchdown pass with a second remaining to give the Tigers their first national championship since 1981.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.