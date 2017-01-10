TAMPA, Fla. -- Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins said the outcry over his inappropriate grab of an Ohio State player only served to enhance his national championship victory celebration.

Wilkins unleashed a series of dance moves, including several splits, after Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 on Monday night.

"I was just having fun out there. Such an exciting moment; we won the national championship against Alabama with the guys I love. I've seen a lot of ridicule from last week, obviously," Wilkins said, referencing the controversy that erupted after he grabbed the groin of Ohio State's Curtis Samuel during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

"People were trying to take my joy away from me all week. I just let it all out tonight. I was really happy, really excited to be national champs and go out on top."

Wilkins offered an apology to Samuel after the Fiesta Bowl. But in the immediate aftermath, linebacker Ben Boulware took heat for defending Wilkins' actions, saying, "We've done it all year to mess with players."

"No one has done it as aggressive as Christian did," Boulware said. "We try to be more discreet about it. He grabbed a handful."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said what Wilkins did was "inappropriate" and addressed it with the team prior to the title game.