TAMPA, Fla. -- Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, who was the Crimson Tide's most effective offensive weapon before leaving the game late in the third quarter, suffered a broken bone in his lower right leg against Clemson on Monday night, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Scarbrough, who was taken to the locker room after being dragged down from behind on a tackle, had rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in the Crimson Tide's 35-31 loss in the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T.

He returned to the sideline, but was unable to return to the game. Afterward, Scarbrough was limping noticeably as he made his way from the locker room to the team bus.

Scarbrough averaged more than 8 yards per carry in his three postseason games. He rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Washington and also scored two touchdowns against Florida in the SEC championship game.