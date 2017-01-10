        <
          Clemson's national title win a big hit on social media

          11:42 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Clemson's stunning last-second 35-31 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday obviously was a hit on social media.

          Naturally, the big victory, which gave the Tigers their first national title since 1981, was a cause for celebration among Clemson football alumni.

          There was also plenty of reaction from around the sports world, including a high-profile Clemson fan, and many regarding the game as one of the best national title games ever.

          Then there was Pitt's Twitter account, which both congratulated the Tigers for their title but also a little reminder that the Panthers handed them their only loss this season.

          And some notable Alabama alumni were also gracious in defeat.

          -- James Quintong