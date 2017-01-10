Clemson's national title win a big hit on social media

Clemson's stunning last-second 35-31 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday obviously was a hit on social media.

Naturally, the big victory, which gave the Tigers their first national title since 1981, was a cause for celebration among Clemson football alumni.

The last 7 National Champions before tonight:



Bama

Ohio St

FSU

Auburn



Clemson beat them ALL this season. pic.twitter.com/QfgZ92j69c — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 10, 2017

Coach Swinney called it a long time ago. I Love my University #GoTigers — Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) January 10, 2017

I said "Clemson Coming" back in 2011 man and words can't explain my joy, true happiness!!! "Clemson is here". #Topofthemountain #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4LKQJAa0H9 — Stephone Anthony (@stephoneanthony) January 10, 2017

Congrats boys well deserved jadar I told you bro it was y'all time. Legends for ever — Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) January 10, 2017

There was also plenty of reaction from around the sports world, including a high-profile Clemson fan, and many regarding the game as one of the best national title games ever.

that was an amazing football game...congrats to both teams, both played their hearts out! Clemson, National Champs! Congrats fellas! — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) January 10, 2017

Best #NationalChampionship game, since USC vs Texas!! Congrats to Clemson! Can't give those fellas enough credit! — Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) January 10, 2017

Congrats to @ClemsonFB and my guy Dabo. Loved this dude since 2005. When he came to my house and recruited my brother. Much respect. — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) January 10, 2017

👀👀👀👀👀 #4 — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 10, 2017

That... was ... amazing! Thanks for the show @ClemsonFB and @AlabamaFTBL One of the best I've ever seen... ever. Wow — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) January 10, 2017

Then there was Pitt's Twitter account, which both congratulated the Tigers for their title but also a little reminder that the Panthers handed them their only loss this season.

And some notable Alabama alumni were also gracious in defeat.

Congrats to Clemson and coach Dabo!! Them boys were the better team tonight! We will be back, believe that!! #RollTide — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) January 10, 2017

I'm proud of our Crimson Tide team and know we had a great season but got outplayed today. Congratulations to the Clemson Tigers. #RollTide — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) January 10, 2017

