Clemson's national title win a big hit on social media

Clemson's stunning last-second 35-31 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday obviously was a hit on social media.
Naturally, the big victory, which gave the Tigers their first national title since 1981, was a cause for celebration among Clemson football alumni.
The last 7 National Champions before tonight:
Bama
Ohio St
FSU
Auburn
Clemson beat them ALL this season. pic.twitter.com/QfgZ92j69c
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 10, 2017
Coach Swinney called it a long time ago. I Love my University #GoTigers
— Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) January 10, 2017
#GOAT pic.twitter.com/oN5SOyiENg
— Andre Ellington (@AEllington38) January 10, 2017
— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 10, 2017
I said "Clemson Coming" back in 2011 man and words can't explain my joy, true happiness!!! "Clemson is here". #Topofthemountain #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4LKQJAa0H9
— Stephone Anthony (@stephoneanthony) January 10, 2017
Congrats boys well deserved jadar I told you bro it was y'all time. Legends for ever
— Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) January 10, 2017
Mood pic.twitter.com/9SmS1IKwXX
— Andre Branch (@BranchNout90) January 10, 2017
There was also plenty of reaction from around the sports world, including a high-profile Clemson fan, and many regarding the game as one of the best national title games ever.
CLEMSON!!!!!!!!! @clemsonfb @clemsontigers #daboswinney #coachvenables pic.twitter.com/tuaQ41v97J
— Dana White (@danawhite) January 10, 2017
that was an amazing football game...congrats to both teams, both played their hearts out! Clemson, National Champs! Congrats fellas!
— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) January 10, 2017
Best #NationalChampionship game, since USC vs Texas!! Congrats to Clemson! Can't give those fellas enough credit!
— Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) January 10, 2017
Congrats to @ClemsonFB and my guy Dabo. Loved this dude since 2005. When he came to my house and recruited my brother. Much respect.
— ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) January 10, 2017
👀👀👀👀👀 #4
— Dak Prescott (@dak) January 10, 2017
That... was ... amazing! Thanks for the show @ClemsonFB and @AlabamaFTBL One of the best I've ever seen... ever. Wow
— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) January 10, 2017
Then there was Pitt's Twitter account, which both congratulated the Tigers for their title but also a little reminder that the Panthers handed them their only loss this season.
Hey @ClemsonFB,
Congrats on the @CFBPlayoff Title!
We enjoyed our visit in November!
You made the ACC proud tonight!#H2P #ALLIN #ACCFamily pic.twitter.com/lb271HzAFi
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) January 10, 2017
And some notable Alabama alumni were also gracious in defeat.
Congrats to Clemson and coach Dabo!! Them boys were the better team tonight! We will be back, believe that!! #RollTide
— Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) January 10, 2017
I'm proud of our Crimson Tide team and know we had a great season but got outplayed today. Congratulations to the Clemson Tigers. #RollTide
— Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) January 10, 2017
-- James Quintong