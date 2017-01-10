MADISON, Wis. -- Junior Ryan Ramczyk is entering the NFL draft after one season at Wisconsin, where he went from a Division III transfer to an All-America left tackle.

Ramczyk posted his decision on Twitter on Tuesday. He is the No. 2-rated draft-eligible offensive tackle on ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest top prospects list.

Ramczyk had surgery for a hip injury on Jan. 5, three days after Wisconsin's 24-16 win over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl.

The injury wasn't serious enough for Ramczyk to miss time during the season.

Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk announced he will enter the 2017 NFL draft. He is the No. 2-rated draft-eligible offensive tackle, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire

"I won't be able to test [physically] at the [NFL] combine, but I'll be there for all the interviews and test and measurements," he told UWBadgers.com. "It's a big decision, but with this opportunity it's pretty difficult to pass up."

Ramczyk transferred from Wisconsin-Stevens Point after the 2014 season. He redshirted with the Badgers in 2015 before sliding into the left tackle position this season. The athletic, 6-foot-6 Ramczyk immediately became an anchor on the front five.

Wisconsin finished ninth in the final Top 25 poll of the year, the school's highest end-of-season ranking since 2010.