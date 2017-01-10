MADISON, Wis. -- Junior Ryan Ramczyk is entering the NFL draft after one season at Wisconsin, where he went from a Division III transfer to an All-America left tackle.
Ramczyk posted his decision on Twitter on Tuesday. He is the No. 2-rated draft-eligible offensive tackle on ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest top prospects list.
Ramczyk had surgery for a hip injury on Jan. 5, three days after Wisconsin's 24-16 win over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl.
The injury wasn't serious enough for Ramczyk to miss time during the season.
"I won't be able to test [physically] at the [NFL] combine, but I'll be there for all the interviews and test and measurements," he told UWBadgers.com. "It's a big decision, but with this opportunity it's pretty difficult to pass up."
Ramczyk transferred from Wisconsin-Stevens Point after the 2014 season. He redshirted with the Badgers in 2015 before sliding into the left tackle position this season. The athletic, 6-foot-6 Ramczyk immediately became an anchor on the front five.
Wisconsin finished ninth in the final Top 25 poll of the year, the school's highest end-of-season ranking since 2010.