With six seconds left in the game, DeShaun Watson finds Hunter Renfrow for a 2-yard touchdown to put Clemson ahead for good in the College Football Playoff National Championship. (0:54)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says there should have been a foul called on the Tigers' game-winning touchdown against Alabama, and it should have been called on the Crimson Tide.

Swinney said Tuesday that there was defensive pass interference on Clemson receiver Artavis Scott, who made contact with Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey and created some traffic that another Alabama defensive back got caught in on Hunter Renfrow's 2-yard TD catch with a second left Monday night.

Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 in the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T to win its first national title since 1981.

Swinney said Scott was trying to run a rub or pick, and the defender tackled him.

Alabama players and fans did not quite see it that way, and thought Clemson should have been flagged.

"They were getting a lot of calls," Crimson Tide defensive back Hootie Jones said. "We felt like the refs were just against us. I'm not saying we got out of poise on our own. We felt like it was starting to be taken from us."

Said Humphrey: "They were somewhat legal, but I mean, I'm not a ref. They have a little better view than I have. So ... they did a pretty good job on that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.