COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The revamp of Ohio State's offensive coaching staff is complete. Former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson has officially been hired as offensive coordinator after Urban Meyer vowed to upgrade the attack following a shutout loss in the College Football Playoff.

The move has been in the works for more than a week, but there was no room on the coaching staff for Wilson until offensive coordinator Ed Warinner's departure on Tuesday. Sports Illustrated initially reported he was taking a position coaching the offensive line at Minnesota.

Meyer had already hired Ryan Day as his new quarterbacks coach in place of Tim Beck, received a commitment from quarterback J.T. Barrett to return for his senior season and started tinkering with his roster in an effort to get more playmakers at wide receiver after the passing game struggled with consistency throughout the season.

Kevin Wilson takes over an Ohio State offense that struggled against Clemson in the playoff. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire

After bottoming out in the loss to eventual national champion Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Meyer made it clear that changes were coming -- and they have arrived in swift, significant fashion.

"Ohio State is not used to this," Meyer said after the game. "I'm not used to this, and we will not get used to this. That's not going to happen again. So we'll get things worked out.

"We will become a good passing team, we will. Next year."

Meyer hasn't addressed the media since returning to campus.

He has long spoken fondly of Wilson's offensive expertise dating back to meetings between the two before Meyer even arrived at Ohio State. Though the Buckeyes never lost to Wilson's Indiana teams, the Hoosiers seemed to be something of a nuisance for them despite the talent gap between the programs in a series that included a couple of games decided by seven points or less.

Two years ago, the Hoosiers actually finished on top of Ohio State to lead the Big Ten in points per game, and they again qualified for a bowl game this season before Wilson resigned from his post. Indiana athletic director Kevin Glass accepted Wilson's resignation last month, citing "philosophical differences," but added there were no compliance issues involved in the decision.

Wilson has been accused of mistreatment of players, with one former player's father telling ESPN that his son was rushed back from a concussion, causing symptoms to intensify.

Ryan Day will serve as Wilson's co-offensive coordinator. And Ohio State has also confirmed that recently-hired defensive coach Billy Davis will officially take over as the linebackers coach in place of new Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell.