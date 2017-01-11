College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock has been given a three-year contract extension by the CFP's board of managers, taking him through June 2020.

The CFP's board of managers, which announced the move Wednesday, comprises 11 university presidents and chancellors and has authority over all aspects of the playoff.

Before his role with the playoff, which began when it replaced the BCS in 2012, Hancock spent 16 years with the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, including 13 years as its director. In 2005, he was appointed administrator of the BCS. He became executive director in 2009 and was named to the same role for the playoff when it was created in 2012.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock's contract now runs through June 2020. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

"Under Bill's leadership, the playoff for three years in a row has been a huge success, making it an event that is loved by fans, students and alumni throughout the country," said Southern California president C. L. Max Nikias, the chairman of the CFP's board of managers. "We're delighted to extend the contract of a man who is so dedicated to helping students be successful in college and in life."

Hancock, along with current committee chairman Kirby Hocutt and former committee chairman Jeff Long, has been among the most visible figures associated with the playoff, as he and the committee chairs are typically the ones who officially represent the event.