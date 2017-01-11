Defensive coordinators Todd Grantham and Peter Sirmon are crossing paths, with Mississippi State announcing it has Grantham, while his predecessor will be hired by Louisville in the same position, sources told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Grantham has been Louisville's defensive coordinator for the past three seasons and was the Georgia Bulldogs' defensive coordinator from 2010-13. All three of Grantham's defenses at Louisville ranked in the top 20 nationally in total defense. His 2014 defense led the nation with 26 interceptions.

At Georgia, his 2012 defensive unit ranked 16th nationally in total defense and 18th in scoring defense, and held its last five regular-season opponents to 14 points or fewer before losing a 32-28 heartbreaker to Alabama in the SEC championship game.

"Todd has proven to be one of the best defensive coordinators in the country this decade," Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. "He understands what it takes to build a physical and aggressive defense at the highest of levels. We are excited to welcome he and his family to Starkville."

"When the opportunity to be part of Dan Mullen's staff presented itself it was something my family and I became very excited about," Grantham said in the statement. "Coach Mullen has built a winning program in the most challenging conference in the country. Along with our staff, I look forward to re-establishing the Bulldog defense as one of the top defenses in the country and making the fans of Mississippi State proud."

Mullen is looking to revive a defense that finished 110th nationally in total defense in 2016 and 93rd in scoring defense under Sirmon, who was fired after one season. The Bulldogs gave up an average of 31.8 points per game.

Grantham, who has 11 years of NFL coaching experience, has worked with some of the biggest names in the business, including Nick Saban, Frank Beamer, Dom Capers, Mark Richt, Wade Phillips and Romeo Crennel. Grantham was the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator from 2005-07 and runs a 3-4 defense very similar in style to what Saban runs at Alabama.