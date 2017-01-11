Clemson receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday, two days after helping the Tigers win the national championship.

The moves were expected. Both participated in Clemson senior day activities in November, and coach Dabo Swinney talked about them as if they would be leaving for the pros.

They each offered farewell messages on Twitter.

Williams is the No. 1-rated draft-eligible wide receiver on ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest top prospects list. Scott is not listed on Kiper's list.

Williams led the team with 98 receptions for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns, one year after suffering a broken neck and being sidelined for 14 games.

Scott was second on the team with 76 receptions. His 614 receiving yards ranked fourth on the team, and he added five touchdown catches.

Williams and Scott join quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Wayne Gallman as Clemson underclassmen entering the NFL draft.