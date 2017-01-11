        <
          Jim Harbaugh, wife welcome baby, John, about a month early

          6:05 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Jim Harbaugh said goodbye to one great Michigan Wolverine on Tuesday when Jabrill Peppers declared for the NFL draft.

          On Wednesday, he welcomed another -- albeit a much smaller one.

          The Wolverines coach announced on Twitter that his wife, Sarah, gave birth Wednesday to son John, calling him "our newest Wolverine teammate."

          It is Harbaugh's seventh child; four are with Sarah. One of his children, Jay, is tight ends/special teams coach for the Wolverines, while another is a student at Michigan.

          Harbaugh had said late last year that the birth date was expected to be in early February, meaning the new John Harbaugh came about a month early. But the timing could be good: The final NCAA recruiting contact period of the cycle begins Thursday.

          Michigan will be on the lookout for some help; Peppers, an All-American safety, announced Tuesday that he is leaving Ann Arbor and committing for the 2017 NFL draft.