Jim Harbaugh said goodbye to one great Michigan Wolverine on Tuesday when Jabrill Peppers declared for the NFL draft.

On Wednesday, he welcomed another -- albeit a much smaller one.

The Wolverines coach announced on Twitter that his wife, Sarah, gave birth Wednesday to son John, calling him "our newest Wolverine teammate."

Arriving early, weighing in at 4 lb 13 oz, with an 18 in wing span, our newest Wolverine teammate, John Harbaugh. Precious... God is good... — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 11, 2017

John's first words uttered and witnessed by Deb Berman & great @MottChildren staff were "who's got it better than us" s/o to Brandon NICU — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 11, 2017

It is Harbaugh's seventh child; four are with Sarah. One of his children, Jay, is tight ends/special teams coach for the Wolverines, while another is a student at Michigan.

Harbaugh had said late last year that the birth date was expected to be in early February, meaning the new John Harbaugh came about a month early. But the timing could be good: The final NCAA recruiting contact period of the cycle begins Thursday.

Michigan will be on the lookout for some help; Peppers, an All-American safety, announced Tuesday that he is leaving Ann Arbor and committing for the 2017 NFL draft.