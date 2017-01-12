Kansas has hired TCU's Doug Meacham as offensive coordinator, the school announced Thursday.

Meacham led a Horned Frogs offense that was one of the nation's most prolific in 2014 and 2015 and broke countless school records but struggled in 2016.

Doug Meacham, who was co-offensive coordinator at Houston and TCU, will call plays and coach wide receivers at Kansas. John Albright/Icon SMI

He shared offensive coordinator duties at TCU with Sonny Cumbie, who coached quarterbacks but did not call plays.

After the 2014 season, Meacham was a finalist for the Broyles Award, honoring the nation's top assistant coach. That season, TCU had the nation's most improved offense, scoring 21 more points per game than in 2013.

Meacham will serve as Kansas' offensive playcaller and coach wide receivers.

Before going to TCU, Meacham was co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Houston for the 2013 season.

"I am thrilled to be adding someone of the caliber of Doug Meacham to our staff," Kansas coach David Beaty said in a statement. "Doug is someone I have admired for quite some time for his creativity on the offensive side of the ball. I have had to go up against him several times and it was always a huge challenge because of his ability to direct an offense. I am incredibly thankful to have him on our staff moving forward."

Meacham is being brought in to rebuild a Jayhawks offense that ranked ninth-worst nationally in scoring in 2016. Beaty took over playcalling duties before the 2016 season and also coaches KU's quarterbacks. Kansas is 2-22 in Beaty's first two seasons.

TCU struggled with inconsistency on offense in 2016 after losing quarterback Trevone Boykin, receiver Josh Doctson and three more seniors who made NFL rosters.

The Frogs went 6-7, ending with a 31-23 loss to Georgia in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, and finished No. 8 in the Big 12 in scoring at 31 points per game in 2016.

TCU coach Gary Patterson frequently expressed his dissatisfaction with his offense late in the season.

After a 31-6 home loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 19, Patterson told reporters: "Shoot, maybe we'll be changing offenses again. You have to be able to run the football."