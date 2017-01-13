Alabama offensive line coach Mario Cristobal and South Florida assistant David Reaves will be co-offensive coordinators at Oregon, a source told ESPN on Friday.

Cristobal spent the past four seasons as an assistant head coach with the Crimson Tide. This past season he coached tackles, tight ends and also was Alabama's recruiting coordinator.

Matt Lubick was the Ducks' offensive coordinator in 201. He left to become receivers coach at Ole Miss after former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich was fired.

Cristobal was previously head coach at Florida International Panthers from 2007-12, compiling a 27-47 record. He also has been an assistant at Miami, where he graduated, and Rutgers.

Reaves worked with new Oregon coach Willie Taggart the past four seasons at South Florida, where he worked his way up to becoming associate head coach in 2016.