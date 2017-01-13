Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith will replace Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez on the College Football Playoff selection committee, multiple sources told ESPN.com.

Alvarez, who has been on the committee since its inception in 2014, is one of three members whose terms have expired, along with Bobby Johnson and Condoleezza Rice. The CFP is expected to name all replacements by the end of January. The CFP hasn't officially decided or announced yet if it will extend Kirby Hocutt's term so he could chair the group again.

Smith, who has been the Buckeyes' athletic director since 2005, is held in high regard throughout collegiate athletics. Smith spent five seasons on the NCAA men's basketball committee, and served as its chair for the 2010-11 academic year.

Smith, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, was a defensive end at Notre Dame, where he was a member of the 1973 Associated Press national championship team.

He received his bachelor's degree in business administration from Notre Dame in 1977. Following graduation, he joined the Notre Dame coaching staff under Dan Devine until 1981. The 1977 Notre Dame team captured the undisputed national championship.

Smith has the unique distinction of winning national championships in football as a student-athlete, coach and athletics director.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock said he could not comment.