        <
        >

          Source: Cal, Justin Wilcox reach verbal agreement on 5-year coaching deal

          10:49 PM ET
          • Jeff Goodman
            Close

            Jeff Goodman

            ESPN Insider
            • Joined ESPN as a college basketball Insider in June 2013
            • Previously wrote for CBSSports.com and FOXSports.com
            Follow on Twitter
          • Brett McMurphy
            Close

            Brett McMurphy

            College football reporter
            • College football reporter for ESPN
            • Nominated for Pulitzer Prize in 2010
            • Graduate of Oklahoma State University
            Follow on Twitter

          Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox has reached a verbal agreement to become Cal's coach, sources told ESPN.

          Wilcox's deal is for five years, a source said.

          This will be Wilcox's first head-coaching job.

          Wilcox was a Cal assistant from 2003 to 2005. He would replace Sonny Dykes, who was fired Sunday after a 19-30 record in four seasons with the Golden Bears.

          Wilcox, 40, had been a defensive coordinator for the past 11 seasons at Wisconsin (2016), USC (2014-15), Washington (2012-13), Tennessee (2010-11) and Boise State (2006-09).

          A 1999 graduate of Oregon, where he played safety and cornerback, Wilcox began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Boise State in 2001. After two seasons at Boise State, Wilcox spent the next three years as Cal's linebackers coach.