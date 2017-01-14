Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox has reached a verbal agreement to become Cal's coach, sources told ESPN.

Wilcox's deal is for five years, a source said.

This will be Wilcox's first head-coaching job.

Justin Wilcox's coaching résumé includes stints at Wisconsin, USC, Washington, Tennessee, Boise State and Cal. Mary Langenfeld/USA TODAY Sports

Wilcox was a Cal assistant from 2003 to 2005. He would replace Sonny Dykes, who was fired Sunday after a 19-30 record in four seasons with the Golden Bears.

Wilcox, 40, had been a defensive coordinator for the past 11 seasons at Wisconsin (2016), USC (2014-15), Washington (2012-13), Tennessee (2010-11) and Boise State (2006-09).

A 1999 graduate of Oregon, where he played safety and cornerback, Wilcox began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Boise State in 2001. After two seasons at Boise State, Wilcox spent the next three years as Cal's linebackers coach.