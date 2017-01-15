A Missouri State freshman football player was shot and killed in his hometown of Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Police continue to investigate the death of Richard Nelson, who was shot at least twice while trying to break up a fight. He was 18.

KSNV-TV reported the shooting occurred at 7:35 p.m. Nelson was sent to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died.

"Our Missouri State football family is in shock and mourning at the loss of one of our family members," Missouri State coach Dave Steckel said. "Richard is like a son and a brother. It is a tragedy that he lost his life defending what is right. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in Las Vegas, and we know he is in a good place with God. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of our football family at this time as we begin the healing process."

Nelson, a tailback, was redshirted this past season. He was a graduate of Chaparral High School in Las Vegas.

Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats said grief counseling will be available for student-athletes upon their return to campus this week.