Source: TCU adding Sonny Dykes to staff

TCU is hiring former Cal and Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Dykes, a source tells ESPN.

Dykes' role with the Horned Frogs is still to be determined. HornedFrogBlitz.com first reported the move.

Cal surprisingly fired Dykes last Sunday, more than a month after he completed his fourth season at the school. Dykes went 19-30 at Cal after going 22-15 in three years at Louisiana Tech. Cal hired Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as Dykes' replacement on Saturday.

A Texas native, Dykes, 47, has served as offensive coordinator at Texas Tech and Arizona. Last week, TCU lost co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham to Kansas, where he will be the Jayhawks' offensive coordinator. Sonny Cumbie, TCU's other co-offensive coordinator, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he will call offensive plays in 2017.