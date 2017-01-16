TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama has promoted former New Mexico head coach Mike Locksley to a full-time offensive assistant.

Locksley worked as an analyst last season with new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Alabama didn't say Monday which position he would coach.

Tackles and tight ends coach Mario Cristobal has left to become Oregon's offensive coordinator.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Locksley, 47, was Maryland's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2012 to '15, serving as interim head coach for the final six games.

He was New Mexico's head coach from 2009 to '11 and is also a former Illinois offensive coordinator.

Alabama coach Nick Saban says Locksley has "an outstanding offensive mind" and is one of the nation's best recruiters.