Eastern Washington head coach Beau Baldwin announced that he will leave the school to become the offensive coordinator at California.

Baldwin held a press conference Monday afternoon after informing his team of the decision.

In nine seasons in Cheney, Baldwin compiled an 85-32 record, which included the FCS national championship in 2010, five Big Sky championships and six appearances in the FCS playoffs. His tenure also included wins against Oregon State in 2013 and Washington State this past season. In the last four seasons, EWU went 2-2 against Pac-12 schools and scored at least 42 points in each game.

It's a big coup for Justin Wilcox, who was announced as Cal's new head coach on Saturday following the surprising dismissal of Sonny Dykes after four seasons. Wilcox will be introduced as the head coach at a press conference on Tuesday.

Eastern Washington coach Beau Baldwin is leaving for Cal. James Snook/USA TODAY Sports

"I have the utmost respect for Coach Wilcox," Baldwin said. "I have the utmost respect for what he's done and the man he is and so I feel really good about that. I have the utmost respect for not only the program Cal-Berkeley has had over the years, but on top of that, the institution. I think they're ranked as the No. 1 public institution in the country."

Baldwin interviewed for the head coaching job at Nevada in early December, but that job went to Arizona State assistant coach Jay Norvell. He said that he has had numerous other opportunities to leave over the past few seasons but found it too hard to leave Eastern.

"As hard as it is [to leave], this one's right," he said.

It's the second time this month that a vacant Pac-12 offensive coordinator post has been filled by a coach from Eastern Washington. Utah hired the Eagles co-offensive coordinator and play-caller Troy Taylor, a former Cal quarterback, two weeks ago.

In 2016, the Eagles ranked No. 2 nationally in total offense (529.6 yards per game) and No. 3 in scoring (42.4 points per game). They won the Big Sky Conference and advanced to the FCS semifinals.

Assistants Aaron Best and Jeff Schmedding will serve as co-interim head coaches at Eastern until a new coach is named.