Arkansas has promoted defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads to defensive coordinator, coach Bret Bielema announced Monday night on Twitter.

Rhoads, who recently completed his first season with the Razorbacks, replaces Robb Smith, who earlier this month left for the defensive coordinator job at Minnesota.

The 49-year-old Rhoads served as Iowa State's head coach from 2009 to 2015 and was defensive coordinator at Auburn (2008) and Pittsburgh (2000-2007).

It was our first team meeting tonight & awesome reaction as I waited to tell our crew that @CoachRhoadsUA is our new DC. #WoooPig #CountOnMe — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) January 17, 2017

Arkansas is expected to switch from a 4-3 defense to the 3-4 alignment, which Rhoads featured at his previous stops.

Rhoads has worked with six defensive backs who went to the NFL, including former Pitt star Darrelle Revis, the 14th overall pick in the 2007 draft.

The Razorbacks still have a defensive assistant vacancy to fill.